House passes anti-motorcycle profiling bill on unanimous vote

The House has voted unanimously in favor of HB 123 , Rep. Robert Anderst's bill to ban "motorcycle profiling." Anderst, R-Nampa, told the House, "For years, the motorcycle community has been working diligently to bring legislation to prohibit what are commonly referred to as profiling stops."

