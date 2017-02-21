House passes anti-motorcycle profiling bill on unanimous vote
The House has voted unanimously in favor of HB 123 , Rep. Robert Anderst's bill to ban "motorcycle profiling." Anderst, R-Nampa, told the House, "For years, the motorcycle community has been working diligently to bring legislation to prohibit what are commonly referred to as profiling stops."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Feb 23
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan '17
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Roostercogburn
|3
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC