Divided House passes bill limiting early-voting period, 45-24

The House has voted 45-24 in favor of freshman Rep. Dustin Manwaring's bill to limit early voting to the period from between three weeks before the election and one week before. "There is a misconception that extending early voting for periods longer than three weeks increases turnout," said Manwaring, R-Pocatello.

