Divided House passes bill limiting early-voting period, 45-24
The House has voted 45-24 in favor of freshman Rep. Dustin Manwaring's bill to limit early voting to the period from between three weeks before the election and one week before. "There is a misconception that extending early voting for periods longer than three weeks increases turnout," said Manwaring, R-Pocatello.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|3 Kings Lounge (Jun '12)
|Thu
|New owner
|4
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan '17
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Roostercogburn
|3
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC