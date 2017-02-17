Crunch Franchise Launches Seven New L...

Crunch Franchise Launches Seven New Locations In Idaho

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Crunch, the health club chain best known for making serious fitness fun through unique programming and cutting-edge training, announces the opening of seven new locations in Treasure Valley, Idaho. Crunch franchise owners Curtis and David Harman have taken over the existing Idaho Athletic Club chain in the following locations - Boise Black Eagle, Boise State Street, Caldwell, Eagle, Meridian, Silverstone and Nampa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whats better canyon or ada terretori Feb 7 Destin to be 1
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Feb 5 Frogface Kate 34
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan '17 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at February 21 at 2:06PM MST

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,052 • Total comments across all topics: 279,048,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC