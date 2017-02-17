Crunch Franchise Launches Seven New Locations In Idaho
NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ Crunch, the health club chain best known for making serious fitness fun through unique programming and cutting-edge training, announces the opening of seven new locations in Treasure Valley, Idaho. Crunch franchise owners Curtis and David Harman have taken over the existing Idaho Athletic Club chain in the following locations - Boise Black Eagle, Boise State Street, Caldwell, Eagle, Meridian, Silverstone and Nampa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whats better canyon or ada terretori
|Feb 7
|Destin to be
|1
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Feb 5
|Frogface Kate
|34
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan '17
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|5
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC