11 arrests at NYU protest over speech by 'Proud Boys' leader

The "massacre" that never happened has Bowling Green in the national news again _ something that hasn't happened since a sinkhole swallowed several prized Corvettes at a museum The "massacre" that never happened has Bowling Green in the national news again _ something that hasn't happened since a sinkhole swallowed several prized Corvettes at a museum A Nampa man involved in the robbery and fatal beating of a gay man has been convicted for his role in the slaying A Nampa man involved in the robbery and fatal beating of a gay man has been convicted for his role in the slaying Pennsylvania's state inspector general says his investigators have found evidence of cadet cheating, misconduct by instructors and problems with training and testing at the Pennsylvania State Police Academy Pennsylvania's state inspector general says investigators found evidence of cadet cheating, instructor ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at WZVN-TV Fort Myers.