Thug admits killing gay man and faces 28 years in jail

Homophobic thug who lured gay man to a remote lake and then beat him to death pleads guilty to a hate crime and faces 28 years in prison State prosecutors say Schneider posed as an escort on the website Backpage in Nampa, Idaho, to rob those who responded to his ad A homophobic thug who lured a gay man to remote lake and then beat him to death is facing almost 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime. Kelly Schneider, 23, from Idaho, has agreed to plead guilty in exchange for a chance at a 28-year sentence instead of life in prison.

