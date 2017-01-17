Punished After Claiming Female House Members Trade Sex for Power,...
Rep. Heather Scott is no stranger to controversy. In the past 18 months alone, the hard-right conservative lawmaker from northern Idaho made headlines when she: GOP big-wigs may have finally had enough of her antics, however, stripping Scott of all her committee assignments following comments she made in December that female House members gain leadership positions if they " spread their legs ."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Roostercogburn
|4
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
|Creepy clown car in Kuna
|Oct '16
|Marks gaming
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|from TN
|Aug '16
|SouthernBelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC