Punished After Claiming Female House Members Trade Sex for Power,...

Thursday Jan 12

Rep. Heather Scott is no stranger to controversy. In the past 18 months alone, the hard-right conservative lawmaker from northern Idaho made headlines when she: GOP big-wigs may have finally had enough of her antics, however, stripping Scott of all her committee assignments following comments she made in December that female House members gain leadership positions if they " spread their legs ."

