Potholes close section of Interstate 84 in southwest Idaho

Idaho officials on Wednesday closed a section of westbound Interstate 84 between Nampa and Caldwell in southwest Idaho due to potholes. Idaho Transportation Department spokeswoman Jennifer Gonzalez says the agency is making emergency repairs and hopes to have at least one lane open by the evening commute.

