Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of Steven Nelson
There are 2 comments on the Boise Weekly story from Monday Jan 23, titled Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of Steven Nelson. In it, Boise Weekly reports that:
A Nampa man has been transferred to federal custody and charged with a hate crime for the assault of Steven Nelson, a gay man who died following an attack last spring. Kelly Schneider, 23, faces a federal hate crime charge in the April 2016 death of Nelson, 49, who was allegedly lured by Schneider, Jayson C. Woods, Daniel A. Henkel and Kevin R. Tracy to a site near Lake Lowell with a promise of sex for money.
“What Goes Around, Comes Around”
Since: Mar 07
11,378
Kansas City, MO.
#1 Yesterday
GOOD! Give him the max time in prison..........he'll love it!
#7 2 hrs ago
Only Queers love prison they call a country club.
