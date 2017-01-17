Nampa man accused of running over man...

Nampa man accused of running over man who stopped to help

Wednesday Jan 18

A Nampa man has been accused of running over another man who had stopped to help free the driver's truck from a snow-packed driveway. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that a 50-year-old man has been booked into the Canyon County jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident after the hit-and-run incident Sunday.

