Nampa man accused of running over man who stopped to help
A Nampa man has been accused of running over another man who had stopped to help free the driver's truck from a snow-packed driveway. The Idaho Press-Tribune reports that a 50-year-old man has been booked into the Canyon County jail on a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident after the hit-and-run incident Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Wed
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|5
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
|Creepy clown car in Kuna
|Oct '16
|Marks gaming
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|from TN
|Aug '16
|SouthernBelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC