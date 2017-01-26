Moyle, Trujillo introduce tax cuts

Moyle, Trujillo introduce tax cuts

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Post Register

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee unanimously agreed Thursday to print two tax-cut bills which are likely to occupy a central role in coming budget debates. The bills were introduced by House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Rep. Janet Trujillo, R-Idaho Falls, who married last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Jan 28 Shane 14
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan 18 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,340 • Total comments across all topics: 278,403,035

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC