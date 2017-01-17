More Heather Scott Melodrama at Idaho Statehouse: Five GOP...

More Heather Scott Melodrama at Idaho...

Monday Jan 16 Read more: Boise Weekly

No one thought the brouhaha over the removal of Blanchard Republican Rep. Heather Scott from her committee assignments to subside anytime soon. But even Republican leadership was taken by surprise Monday morning when no fewer than five GOP House members stood and asked that they, too, be removed from their own committee assignments in solidarity with Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

