Kidnapped woman found dead at crash may have been stabbed

A woman who died in a head-on crash following her reported abduction has been identified as an Idaho woman who had been married to the man suspected of kidnapping her. Anita Harmon, 40, of Weiser, Idaho, died at the scene Monday after the Dodge pickup in which she was a passenger crossed a centerline on an Eastern Oregon highway and collided with an SUV, Oregon State Police said.

