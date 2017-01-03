Kidnapped woman found dead at crash m...

Kidnapped woman found dead at crash may have been stabbed

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KSL-TV

A woman who died in a head-on crash following her reported abduction has been identified as an Idaho woman who had been married to the man suspected of kidnapping her. Anita Harmon, 40, of Weiser, Idaho, died at the scene Monday after the Dodge pickup in which she was a passenger crossed a centerline on an Eastern Oregon highway and collided with an SUV, Oregon State Police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
Creepy clown car in Kuna Oct '16 Marks gaming 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
from TN Aug '16 SouthernBelle 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,999 • Total comments across all topics: 277,789,285

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC