Idaho man killed in Canyon County crash with beet truck
Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash that left one man dead on State Highway 19 at Allendale Road in Canyon County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Police say 20-year-old Ismael Fernandez, of Wilder, was headed westbound on Highway 19 in a 1997 Ford Expedition.
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|29
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan 18
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|5
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
