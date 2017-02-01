Idaho man killed in Canyon County cra...

Idaho man killed in Canyon County crash with beet truck

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 28 Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Idaho State Police are still investigating a crash that left one man dead on State Highway 19 at Allendale Road in Canyon County Friday afternoon. The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. Police say 20-year-old Ismael Fernandez, of Wilder, was headed westbound on Highway 19 in a 1997 Ford Expedition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa... Thu Frogface Kate 29
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Jan 26 Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan 18 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec '16 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Canyon County was issued at February 03 at 3:33PM MST

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,150 • Total comments across all topics: 278,525,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC