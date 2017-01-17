Idaho Man Indicted on Murder, Kidnapp...

Idaho Man Indicted on Murder, Kidnapping Following Deadly Eastern Oregon Highway Collision

Friday Jan 13 Read more: Boise Weekly

Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Oregon Highway 201, following a kidnapping and high-speed chase. A Canyon County man has now been formally charged with murder, kidnapping and assault following a tragic series of events that resulted in a two-vehicle crash, killing the suspect's ex-wife.

