Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating
There are 14 comments on the WRAL.com story from Monday Jan 23, titled Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement. Schneider is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.
“It's Time. . .”
Since: Jun 13
18,839
New Holland
#2 Monday Jan 23
Enjoy dropping the soap, prison b*ch.
#5 Tuesday Jan 24
Invoking prison rape of males for homophobic convicts or for anyone is politically unproductive, imo. Akin to Madonna's desperate, tired campaign appearances about offering oral sex and "blowing" up the White House.
United States
#8 Tuesday Jan 24
Trump will let him go and give him a medal.
#9 Tuesday Jan 24
If the beater intended to kill the man, that is murder, and they have a Federal death chamber in Terre Haute In. that needs testing upon conviction.
Beating up a person because of their interest in other males is unacceptable. If convicted assuming he did not intend to kill the victim, it should be second degree murder, or the highest degree of manslaughter there is. EOS.
#10 Tuesday Jan 24
You're stupid. The difference between first degree and second degree murder is based on intent. Hate crimes enhancements are also based on intent. Even absent hate crimes laws, charging and sentencing in all cases make use of intent as a factor.
The vast majority of hate crimes cases are obviously not capital punishment cases. The hate crimes enhancements can make a substantial difference in the time served for lawbreaking, violent, criminal bigots. That's a good thing.
Since: Apr 11
47,411
#11 Tuesday Jan 24
I often say Conservatives tend to be bigoted, stupid, and violent.
Thanks for helping to show I'm right.
Since: Apr 11
47,411
#12 Tuesday Jan 24
Homophobia is rooted in a person's inability to deal with their own same sex attractions.
#15 Wednesday Jan 25
Yes you are correct in your stupidity.
I am well aware of intent being the basis of determination between first and second degree murder.
If the person that beat the man intended to murder him, the Federal Prison in Terre Haute Indiana has a death chamber that should get a work out.
Screw a whole bunch of "hate crime". And perhaps you also.
Since: Apr 11
47,411
#23 Wednesday Jan 25
Why do homophobes have such an issue with the word?
I'm really curious about that.
Since: Apr 11
47,411
#26 Yesterday
For those who don't know, this idiot follows me around, he uses sock puppets, and claims I'm a man. But he tries to insult me by saying I'm well hung.
That really hurts a guy telling him he's hung like a horse, huh?
You'd think the idiot would just stop. But, it is fun to laugh at him.
Since: Apr 11
47,411
#29 Yesterday
You'd think the idiot would just stop. But, it is fun to laugh at him sitting there daydreaming about a 14 inch penis with only only one nut.
He is so fixated on me that he makes up this stuff.
What a sorry loser. I can't work up either hate or pity for him.
But he is a bit amusing.
United States
#30 Yesterday
Sew, is it true?
#32 Yesterday
Off topic,irrelevant and a major TOS violation moron ! I know either climb back under your rock cock roach or go play on the freeway during rush hour and make the world a much,much,much better place for all us decent people ! Glad I could help loser and Rose is most certainly a nice looking middle aged black women ! I know her and you're a consummate LIAR so STFU you one trick pony !
#35 1 hr ago
You and Rose are black transqueers. Are you two buttbuddies?
Add your comments below
