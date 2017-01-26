Idaho man charged with federal hate c...

Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating

There are 14 comments on the WRAL.com story from Monday Jan 23, titled Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement. Schneider is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Rosa_Winkel

“It's Time. . .”

Since: Jun 13

18,839

New Holland

#2 Monday Jan 23
Enjoy dropping the soap, prison b*ch.

Judged:

13

13

13

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#5 Tuesday Jan 24
Invoking prison rape of males for homophobic convicts or for anyone is politically unproductive, imo. Akin to Madonna's desperate, tired campaign appearances about offering oral sex and "blowing" up the White House.

Judged:

13

13

13

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Speedieg

United States

#8 Tuesday Jan 24
Trump will let him go and give him a medal.

Judged:

22

21

21

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#9 Tuesday Jan 24
If the beater intended to kill the man, that is murder, and they have a Federal death chamber in Terre Haute In. that needs testing upon conviction.

Beating up a person because of their interest in other males is unacceptable. If convicted assuming he did not intend to kill the victim, it should be second degree murder, or the highest degree of manslaughter there is. EOS.

Judged:

21

21

21

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Cath League of Duncecy

Philadelphia, PA

#10 Tuesday Jan 24
Frogface Kate wrote:
<quoted text>
If the beater intended to kill the man, that is murder, and they have a Federal death chamber in Terre Haute In. that needs testing upon conviction.
Beating up a person because of their interest in other males is unacceptable. If convicted assuming he did not intend to kill the victim, it should be second degree murder, or the highest degree of manslaughter there is. EOS.
You're stupid. The difference between first degree and second degree murder is based on intent. Hate crimes enhancements are also based on intent. Even absent hate crimes laws, charging and sentencing in all cases make use of intent as a factor.

The vast majority of hate crimes cases are obviously not capital punishment cases. The hate crimes enhancements can make a substantial difference in the time served for lawbreaking, violent, criminal bigots. That's a good thing.

Judged:

9

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

47,411

Panorama City, CA

#11 Tuesday Jan 24
Speedieg wrote:
Trump will let him go and give him a medal.
I often say Conservatives tend to be bigoted, stupid, and violent.
Thanks for helping to show I'm right.

Judged:

11

11

11

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

47,411

Panorama City, CA

#12 Tuesday Jan 24
Homophobia is rooted in a person's inability to deal with their own same sex attractions.

Judged:

9

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#15 Wednesday Jan 25
Legal of Dunce wrote:
<quoted text>

You're stupid. The difference between first degree and second degree murder is based on intent. Hate crimes enhancements are also based on intent. Even absent hate crimes laws, charging and sentencing in all cases make use of intent as a factor.

The vast majority of hate crimes cases are obviously not capital punishment cases. The hate crimes enhancements can make a substantial difference in the time served for lawbreaking, violent, criminal bigots. That's a good thing.
Yes you are correct in your stupidity.

I am well aware of intent being the basis of determination between first and second degree murder.
If the person that beat the man intended to murder him, the Federal Prison in Terre Haute Indiana has a death chamber that should get a work out.

Screw a whole bunch of "hate crime". And perhaps you also.

Judged:

21

21

21

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

47,411

Panorama City, CA

#23 Wednesday Jan 25
FreeZone wrote:
<quoted text>

ROFLMAO how stupid of an old Queer are you anyway? No one is afraid of you pansy ass Asstrolls. You need to come to terms with your own sexuality, Asstroll. Telling everyone you're a woman when in fact you're a filthy ass Queer.
Why do homophobes have such an issue with the word?
I'm really curious about that.

Judged:

9

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

47,411

Panorama City, CA

#26 Yesterday
Robert wrote:
<quoted text>
What's up big dlck? Sounds like you're insecure about your sexuality.
For those who don't know, this idiot follows me around, he uses sock puppets, and claims I'm a man. But he tries to insult me by saying I'm well hung.
That really hurts a guy telling him he's hung like a horse, huh?
You'd think the idiot would just stop. But, it is fun to laugh at him.

Judged:

9

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Rose_NoHo

Since: Apr 11

47,411

Panorama City, CA

#29 Yesterday
Inquiring1 wrote:
<quoted text>

Is it true you've got a 14 inch pen!s but only one tiny testicle?
You'd think the idiot would just stop. But, it is fun to laugh at him sitting there daydreaming about a 14 inch penis with only only one nut.
He is so fixated on me that he makes up this stuff.
What a sorry loser. I can't work up either hate or pity for him.
But he is a bit amusing.

Judged:

9

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Inquiring1

United States

#30 Yesterday
Rose_NoHo wrote:
<quoted text>

You'd think the idiot would just stop. But, it is fun to laugh at him sitting there daydreaming about a 14 inch penis with only only one nut.
He is so fixated on me that he makes up this stuff.
What a sorry loser. I can't work up either hate or pity for him.
But he is a bit amusing.
Sew, is it true?

Judged:

14

14

14

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Alt Right Sucks

Stockton, CA

#32 Yesterday
Robert wrote:
<quoted text>
Not half as stupid you make yourself look claiming to be a woman when everyone knows you're a man with a huge limp pen!s and one tiny shriveled up testicle.
Off topic,irrelevant and a major TOS violation moron ! I know either climb back under your rock cock roach or go play on the freeway during rush hour and make the world a much,much,much better place for all us decent people ! Glad I could help loser and Rose is most certainly a nice looking middle aged black women ! I know her and you're a consummate LIAR so STFU you one trick pony !

Judged:

9

9

9

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Shane

Philadelphia, PA

#35 1 hr ago
You and Rose are black transqueers. Are you two buttbuddies?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ... Thu Imprtnrd 1
Check this out! Jan 24 Intrested 1
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Jan 18 Nova_MNSTR_19 5
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
Creepy clown car in Kuna Oct '16 Marks gaming 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,431 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC