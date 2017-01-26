There are on the WRAL.com story from Monday Jan 23, titled Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fatal beating. In it, WRAL.com reports that:

Kelly Schneider, 23, was indicted by a grand jury earlier this month, but the case was kept under seal until he was taken into federal custody, U.S. Attorney Wendy Olson said in a prepared statement. Schneider is set to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.