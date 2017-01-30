Hillcrest senior serves community, performs
Hillcrest High School senior Jake Pickett, 17, became acquainted with community service as a Boy Scout, at age 13 or 14. As Hillcrest's student body president, Pickett coordinated the school's Adopt a Family Christmas fundraiser this year. Hillcrest, in conjunction with Bonneville High School, raised more than $10,000 to buy presents for more than 200 low-income children over the holidays.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho man charged with federal hate crime in fa...
|Thu
|Frogface Kate
|29
|Nampa Man Charged With Hate Crime in Murder of ...
|Jan 26
|Imprtnrd
|1
|Check this out!
|Jan 24
|Intrested
|1
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Jan 18
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|5
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec '16
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC