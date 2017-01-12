Good Samaritan rescues Nampa officer stuck in snow
The Nampa, Idaho, Police Department posted a video on its Facebook page yesterday showing a citizen coming to the rescue of an officer who had gotten stuck in the snow. "Police Officers are often called to the rescue, but every now and then we need someone to come to our rescue.
