Federal Hate Crime Charges Filed Against Idaho Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Murder of Gay Man

Kelly Schneider, 23, of Nampa, took a plea deal in which further charges of robbery, grand theft and conspiracy of robbery were dropped. The victim, Steven Nelson, 49, also of Nampa, clung to life long enough to describe his attackers to authorities after being robbed and beaten on April 29 of last year.

