Crime 3 hour ago 5:49 p.m.Police arrest runaway boy suspected of stealing cars, setting them on fire
Nampa police have arrested a runaway teenager suspected of breaking into unlocked cars and stealing several vehicles across the Treasure Valley last month. Police say they also recovered a gun taken from an unlocked car in Kuna on Dec. 26. The search continues for two other guns that were reported stolen.
