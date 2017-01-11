Crime 3 hour ago 5:49 p.m.Police arrest runaway boy suspected of stealing cars, setting them on fire

Crime 3 hour ago 5:49 p.m.Police arre...

Police arrest runaway boy suspected of stealing cars, setting them on fire

Friday Jan 6 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Nampa police have arrested a runaway teenager suspected of breaking into unlocked cars and stealing several vehicles across the Treasure Valley last month. Police say they also recovered a gun taken from an unlocked car in Kuna on Dec. 26. The search continues for two other guns that were reported stolen.

