Boise Schools Cancel Classes Again, Region Sets New Snow Record
One day after opening schools for the first time in three weeks, extending the Christmas/New Year break due to a wallop of winter, the Boise School District reversed course Thursday morning, canceling classes one more time due to what they called dangerous conditions. Boise joined the Caldwell, Fruitland, Homedale, Middleton, Nampa, New Plymouth and Payette school districts in shuttering schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15)
|Dec 30
|Caligrl
|3
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
|Creepy clown car in Kuna
|Oct '16
|Marks gaming
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|from TN
|Aug '16
|SouthernBelle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC