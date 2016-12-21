Welcome to Winter, Boise: Dust Off the Shovel, Expect Delays, Get Ready for Ski Season
Most departures and landings at the Boise Airport were on time Tuesday morning, with only a handful of westbound take-offs to Seattle and Portland pushed back by 30-45 minutes as southern Idaho got its first full taste of winter. Boiseans woke up to a blanket of white and area ski resorts got particularly excited as they're still hoping to open slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage and Tamarack this coming weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
|Creepy clown car in Kuna
|Oct '16
|Marks gaming
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|from TN
|Aug '16
|SouthernBelle
|1
|Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC