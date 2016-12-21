Welcome to Winter, Boise: Dust Off th...

Welcome to Winter, Boise: Dust Off the Shovel, Expect Delays, Get Ready for Ski Season

Tuesday Dec 6 Read more: Boise Weekly

Most departures and landings at the Boise Airport were on time Tuesday morning, with only a handful of westbound take-offs to Seattle and Portland pushed back by 30-45 minutes as southern Idaho got its first full taste of winter. Boiseans woke up to a blanket of white and area ski resorts got particularly excited as they're still hoping to open slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage and Tamarack this coming weekend.

