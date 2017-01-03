Troopers respond to approximately 11 crashes on I84
Idaho State Police, Canyon County Sheriffs' Office, and the Nampa Police Department say they responded to approximately eleven collisions on Interstate 84 early Sunday morning. According to troopers, two of the crashes involved Idaho State Police Cars.
