SW Idaho dog lost in storm drain system rescued
A yellow Labrador named Zeta who spent six days lost in a storm drain system in southwest Idaho has been rescued and reunited with her family. Nampa police say a woman reported hearing a dog barking for two days and that children spotted the dog 8 feet below through a drainage system grate.
