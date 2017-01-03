SW Idaho dog lost in storm drain syst...

SW Idaho dog lost in storm drain system rescued

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: The Progress

A yellow Labrador named Zeta who spent six days lost in a storm drain system in southwest Idaho has been rescued and reunited with her family. Nampa police say a woman reported hearing a dog barking for two days and that children spotted the dog 8 feet below through a drainage system grate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Petersen Painting Idaho Inc (Jul '15) Dec 30 Caligrl 3
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
Creepy clown car in Kuna Oct '16 Marks gaming 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
from TN Aug '16 SouthernBelle 1
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,527 • Total comments across all topics: 277,815,593

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC