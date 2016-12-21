Crane: House GOP has tax cuts at top of agenda for 2017 session
House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane addresses reporters at the Idaho Press Club's "Legislative Bootcamp" training session Tuesday at the state Capitol. House Republicans are looking to tax cuts "first thing out of the box" in the upcoming legislative session, House Assistant Majority Leader Brent Crane, R-Nampa, told reporters today.
