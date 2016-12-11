Coppers Play "Bumper Cars" On I-84
Slick roads, bad driving and being in the wrong place at the right time all added to a game of "Bumper Cars" early Sunday morning with Idaho State Police suffering loss of two cruisers along I-84. Here is the official account: On Sunday, December 11, 2016, at 12:02 am, Idaho State Police, Canyon County Sheriffs' Office, and the Nampa Police Department investigated approximately eleven crashes on I84 eastbound and westbound between mile marker 36, Franklin Exit, and mile marker 41, Black Cat Road.
