Two Law Enforcement Officers Charged in Separate Incidents; One...

Two Idaho law enforcers-one current and the other a recently resigned police officer-are accused of running afoul of the law they swore to protect. A statement from the Boise Police Department confirmed Mark Furniss, a nine-year veteran of the department, resigned from his position during an investigation into alleged theft.

