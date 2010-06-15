Prisons chief aims to make 'hard time' a rehearsal for home
This June 15, 2010 file photo shows the Idaho Correctional Center south of Boise, Idaho. A handful of U.S. prison leaders like Idaho Department of Correction Director Kevin Kempf are trying to incorporate European principals, where correctional officers strive to make the prison experience as close to normal life as possible, into prisons back home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Nampa Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Nova_MNSTR_19
|2
|Officials look to make Nampa polling place more...
|Nov '16
|Independent
|1
|Creepy clown car in Kuna
|Oct '16
|Marks gaming
|1
|Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|from TN
|Aug '16
|SouthernBelle
|1
|Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15)
|Jul '16
|Steven
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nampa Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC