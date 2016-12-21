New Idaho lawmakers start orientation...

New Idaho lawmakers start orientation at Capitol

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Nov 28 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

New Rep. Priscilla Giddings, center, talks with other new Idaho lawmakers during a break in orientation sessions at the state Capitol on Monday. Idaho's 18 newest legislators are at the Capitol today for orientation, four of them new senators and 14 of them new representatives.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nampa Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
What restaurant has the best Menudo in Caldwell ? (Apr '16) Nov '16 Nova_MNSTR_19 2
News Officials look to make Nampa polling place more... Nov '16 Independent 1
Creepy clown car in Kuna Oct '16 Marks gaming 1
News Idaho Kicks off National Hispanic Heritage Mont... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
from TN Aug '16 SouthernBelle 1
News Human Rights Campaign Ranks Boise (Barely) Abov... (Dec '15) Jul '16 Steven 2
See all Nampa Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nampa Forum Now

Nampa Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nampa Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Nampa, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 277,317,260

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC