Affidavit: Tenaha man sexually assaulted young girl

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 40-year-old man Saturday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted an underage girl last spring. Leonel Charqueno Hernandez, of Tenaha, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.

