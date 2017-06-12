Witness at Nacogdoches robbery trial ...

Witness at Nacogdoches robbery trial says he used stolen credit card on suspect's behalf

Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

During the second day of the jury trial for a Nacogdoches man who is accused of using a baseball bat to beat and rob another person in May of 2016, jurors heard testimony from a witness who said he used a stolen credit card to purchase items for Vincent Latham. The jury trial for Latham, 49, is being held in Judge Campbell Cox's 125th Judicial District Court in Nacogdoches.

