Witness at Nacogdoches robbery trial says he used stolen credit card on suspect's behalf
During the second day of the jury trial for a Nacogdoches man who is accused of using a baseball bat to beat and rob another person in May of 2016, jurors heard testimony from a witness who said he used a stolen credit card to purchase items for Vincent Latham. The jury trial for Latham, 49, is being held in Judge Campbell Cox's 125th Judicial District Court in Nacogdoches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|newks
|Jun 10
|unemployed
|1
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May 18
|Anonymous
|5
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|May 18
|Bigpoppach95
|28
|JohnWayne Valdez
|May 17
|Donnie-S
|1
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|May 17
|ANDRE WEATHERFORD
|1
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC