TxDOT announces new construction on 59 between Lufkin, Nacogdoches
A new construction project is set to begin in Angelina County next week that will affect motorists traveling between Lufkin and Nacogdoches. Moore Brothers Construction Company, contractor for the $2.8 million project, will set barricades and begin milling the road surface that will be part of the resurfacing project from just north of FM 2021 to the Angelina River Bridge.
