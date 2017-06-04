The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, June ...

The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, June 4, 2017

One thing you should know about Illinois' new basketball coach: If you ever happen to be in the same room as him, whatever you do, don't let him have the remote - 'unless you like never staying on the same channel for more than one minute,' buddy Garth Gardiner says. In Part 2 of our getting-to-know-Brad Underwood series, here's more from others in the native Kansan's past who we caught up with.

