Texas Ranger report on Nacogdoches death provides new information

Tuesday Jun 6 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a report yesterday from the Texas Rangers. The report contained an in-depth summary of the investigation of a Nacogdoches-native, Christian Hopson's, death, in May of 2016.

