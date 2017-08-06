Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 06/08/17
Peking at 3103 North Street: 19 demerits for employee drinks in food prep area needed lids and straws to be in non-spillable containers, grease bin needed to be washed and area around it needed to be cleaned, several dented cans, food not stored properly in coolers and freezers, path to hand wash sink impeded, paper towels not provided at hand sink, equipment not kept clean and sanitary, walls not kept clean, produce not inspected and properly cleaned before use, utensils not kept clean and sanitary, floors not kept clean, trash in dumpster area needed to be cleaned up, and any floor or wall areas that were not smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.
