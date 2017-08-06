Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 06/...

Restaurant Report - Nacogdoches - 06/08/17

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Peking at 3103 North Street: 19 demerits for employee drinks in food prep area needed lids and straws to be in non-spillable containers, grease bin needed to be washed and area around it needed to be cleaned, several dented cans, food not stored properly in coolers and freezers, path to hand wash sink impeded, paper towels not provided at hand sink, equipment not kept clean and sanitary, walls not kept clean, produce not inspected and properly cleaned before use, utensils not kept clean and sanitary, floors not kept clean, trash in dumpster area needed to be cleaned up, and any floor or wall areas that were not smooth and easily cleanable needed to be repaired.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May 18 Anonymous 5
New Women moved in (Mar '15) May 18 Bigpoppach95 28
JohnWayne Valdez May 17 Donnie-S 1
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... May 17 ANDRE WEATHERFORD 1
New to nac May 14 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May '17 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Nacogdoches County was issued at June 08 at 10:07AM CDT

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC