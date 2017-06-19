Physiologist testifies in trial for N...

Physiologist testifies in trial for Nacogdoches masseuse that victim could have frozen

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim's injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened. The trial for Caleb O'Neal Eaves, 30, is being held in Judge Edwin Klein's 420th Judicial District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... Jun 17 mr nobody 2
newks Jun 17 mr nobody 2
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May '17 Anonymous 5
New Women moved in (Mar '15) May '17 Bigpoppach95 28
JohnWayne Valdez May '17 Donnie-S 1
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Nacogdoches County was issued at June 22 at 2:40PM CDT

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,669 • Total comments across all topics: 281,948,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC