Physiologist testifies in trial for Nacogdoches masseuse that victim could have frozen

During the second day of testimony in the jury trial for the Nacogdoches professional massage therapist who is accused of sexually assaulting a female client back in July of 2016, a SANE nurse testified that the victim's injuries were consistent with what the woman said happened. The trial for Caleb O'Neal Eaves, 30, is being held in Judge Edwin Klein's 420th Judicial District Court.

