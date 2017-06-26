NCSO files prostitution charge on massage therapist who sexually assaulted client

After a former professional massage therapist from Nacogdoches County Jail was convicted and sentenced to eight years of probation for sexually assaulting a female client at his home in July of 2016, authorities served a prostitution arrest warrant on him at the jail. Caleb O'Neal Eaves, 30, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree sexual assault charge and a Class B misdemeanor charge.

