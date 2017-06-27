Nacogdoches man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for drug trafficking
A 24-year-old Nacogdoches, Texas man has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Jon McNeely pleaded guilty on Mar. 23, 2017, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 240 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Ron Clark.
