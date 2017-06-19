More
A man who had been an inmate at the Nacogdoches County Jail is still in ICU after he suffered what is believed to have been a seizure on June 8, and his heart stopped beating. At the time of the health incident, Deonte Reed, 18, of Nacogdoches, was being held in the county jail on two felony charges and a Class A misdemeanor charge.
