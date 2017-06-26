Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful earns Gold Star from statewide organization for its efforts
Keep Texas Beautiful , a statewide grassroots environmental and community improvement organization, recently named Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful a Gold Star Affiliate, a designation conferred on just 66 of KTB's more than 395 affiliates in 2017. Gold Star recognition is the highest status any community affiliate can achieve.
