Jasper County officials: "Dodged a bullet" bracing impact for Cindy
Southern portions of East Texas have been bracing for impact from Tropical Storm Cindy, which has weakened to a tropical depression. Jasper County received less than three inches of rain, with only minor reports of flooding in some areas despite early models showing otherwise.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
