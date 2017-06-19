Day long jury selection delays testimony in Nacogdoches sexual assault trial
The trial was set to begin Monday afternoon but a longer than expected jury selection in the morning delayed the opening arguments. The final jury panel was selected around 4 p.m. The jurors were released around 4:30 p.m. and were told that opening arguments would happen shortly after 9 a.m. Eaves was arrested in July in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at his home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Bigpoppach95
|28
|JohnWayne Valdez
|May '17
|Donnie-S
|1
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC