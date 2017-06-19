Day long jury selection delays testim...

Day long jury selection delays testimony in Nacogdoches sexual assault trial

Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The trial was set to begin Monday afternoon but a longer than expected jury selection in the morning delayed the opening arguments. The final jury panel was selected around 4 p.m. The jurors were released around 4:30 p.m. and were told that opening arguments would happen shortly after 9 a.m. Eaves was arrested in July in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman while he was giving her a professional massage at his home.

Nacogdoches, TX

