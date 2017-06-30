California man gets 15 years on firearm charge in connection to Nacogdoches standoff
A Nacogdoches County district judge has sentenced a California man who engaged in a standoff with Nacogdoches police to 15 years in prison on a gun charge. Judge Ed Klein handed down the sentence for Lamar Dwayne Allen, 50, in a hearing Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Bigpoppach95
|28
|JohnWayne Valdez
|May '17
|Donnie-S
|1
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC