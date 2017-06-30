California man gets 15 years on firea...

California man gets 15 years on firearm charge in connection to Nacogdoches standoff

A Nacogdoches County district judge has sentenced a California man who engaged in a standoff with Nacogdoches police to 15 years in prison on a gun charge. Judge Ed Klein handed down the sentence for Lamar Dwayne Allen, 50, in a hearing Thursday.

