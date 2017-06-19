Arrest affidavit: Nacogdoches man who...

Arrest affidavit: Nacogdoches man who assaulted another man also stole 18-pack

Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 39-year-old man Monday in connection to allegations that he assaulted man who is 65 years or older during a disturbance at the Eastwood Terrace apartment complex. Tryvoskye D. Colston, of Nacogdoches, was booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to the elderly charge, a Class B misdemeanor theft of property less than $100 with a previous conviction charge, and a Class C misdemeanor public intoxication charge.

