Affidavit: Nacogdoches County woman slapped, 7-year-old son, pulled his hair

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 34-year-old woman late Wednesday night in connection to allegations that she slapped her 7-year-old son in the face several times and pulled his hair. Jessica Patricia Muna, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to a child charge.

