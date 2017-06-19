Affidavit: Nacogdoches County woman s...

Affidavit: Nacogdoches County woman slapped, 7-year-old son, pulled his hair

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 34-year-old woman late Wednesday night in connection to allegations that she slapped her 7-year-old son in the face several times and pulled his hair. Jessica Patricia Muna, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to a child charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... Jun 17 mr nobody 2
newks Jun 17 mr nobody 2
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) May '17 Anonymous 5
New Women moved in (Mar '15) May '17 Bigpoppach95 28
JohnWayne Valdez May '17 Donnie-S 1
New to nac May '17 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May '17 PissedoffDad84 1
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,081 • Total comments across all topics: 281,967,106

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC