Affidavit: Nacogdoches County woman slapped, 7-year-old son, pulled his hair
Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 34-year-old woman late Wednesday night in connection to allegations that she slapped her 7-year-old son in the face several times and pulled his hair. Jessica Patricia Muna, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a third-degree felony injury to a child charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Bigpoppach95
|28
|JohnWayne Valdez
|May '17
|Donnie-S
|1
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC