Affidavit: Nacogdoches County woman brandished knife when she assaulted boyfriend

Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office arrested a 31-year-old woman early Thursday morning in connection to allegations that she brandished a knife when she assaulted her boyfriend. Juliana C. Guevara, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

