Affidavit: Man had marijuana hidden in buttocks during Nacogdoches County Jail book-in
A 30-year-old New Orleans man was charged with a felony after he allegedly tried to smuggle a plastic bag containing marijuana into the Nacogdoches Jail Tuesday evening by hiding it between his buttocks. Michael Jerome Randolph, of Louisiana, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a correctional facility - alcohol or drugs charge and two Class A misdemeanor bail jumping/failure to appear charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|newks
|Jun 17
|mr nobody
|2
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|May '17
|Anonymous
|5
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Bigpoppach95
|28
|JohnWayne Valdez
|May '17
|Donnie-S
|1
|New to nac
|May '17
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May '17
|PissedoffDad84
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC