Affidavit: Man had marijuana hidden in buttocks during Nacogdoches County Jail book-in

Wednesday Jun 28

A 30-year-old New Orleans man was charged with a felony after he allegedly tried to smuggle a plastic bag containing marijuana into the Nacogdoches Jail Tuesday evening by hiding it between his buttocks. Michael Jerome Randolph, of Louisiana, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a correctional facility - alcohol or drugs charge and two Class A misdemeanor bail jumping/failure to appear charges.

