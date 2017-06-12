1 of 4 suspects in 2016 armed robbery at Nacogdoches motel accepts 19 years in prison
One of four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at a Nacogdoches motel in June of 2016 accepted a plea deal of 19 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison Wednesday. Joseph Clay Hardy, 32, of San Augustine, appeared in the 420th Judicial District Court for a plea bargain hearing Wednesday.
