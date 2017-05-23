Work set to begin on TxDOT project to replace Lanana creek bridge on Starr Ave.
In Nacogdoches, construction could cause some problems for drivers in the area if they are not prepared for these long-term changes. Starting Wednesday, Starr Avenue construction and Lanana Creek Trail re-routing will begin.
