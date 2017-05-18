Texas Legislature reviews higher educ...

Texas Legislature reviews higher education bills

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Shorthorn

The Senate Higher Education Committee marked House bill 16 , relating to policies to prevent sexual assault, harassment and stalking on private and public college campuses, as pending Monday. This bill was previously passed by the full Texas House of Representatives in a 122-23 vote May 2. HB 16 was filed by Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville, House Higher Education Committee chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nacogdoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) 9 hr bsmathis 5
New Women moved in (Mar '15) 14 hr Bigpoppach95 28
JohnWayne Valdez 21 hr Donnie-S 1
News Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau... Wed ANDRE WEATHERFORD 1
New to nac May 14 Kat 1
To Rich to Care May 4 PissedoffDad84 1
Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13) May 4 Bebe Savannahs fr... 18
See all Nacogdoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nacogdoches Forum Now

Nacogdoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Nacogdoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Nacogdoches, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,679 • Total comments across all topics: 281,112,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC