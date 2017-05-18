Texas Legislature reviews higher education bills
The Senate Higher Education Committee marked House bill 16 , relating to policies to prevent sexual assault, harassment and stalking on private and public college campuses, as pending Monday. This bill was previously passed by the full Texas House of Representatives in a 122-23 vote May 2. HB 16 was filed by Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville, House Higher Education Committee chairman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Shorthorn.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09)
|9 hr
|bsmathis
|5
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|14 hr
|Bigpoppach95
|28
|JohnWayne Valdez
|21 hr
|Donnie-S
|1
|Numerous Deep East Texas Jack-in-the-Box restau...
|Wed
|ANDRE WEATHERFORD
|1
|New to nac
|May 14
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC