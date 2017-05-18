Texas Legislature reviews higher education bills

The Senate Higher Education Committee marked House bill 16 , relating to policies to prevent sexual assault, harassment and stalking on private and public college campuses, as pending Monday. This bill was previously passed by the full Texas House of Representatives in a 122-23 vote May 2. HB 16 was filed by Rep. J.M. Lozano, R-Kingsville, House Higher Education Committee chairman.

