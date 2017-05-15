NWS says 'very preliminary' survey re...

NWS says 'very preliminary' survey reports show EF-2 tornado hit Garrison area

Friday May 12 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

In the wake of the strong storms that blew through Deep East Texas Thursday night, a National Weather Service crew surveyed weather-related damage in north Nacogdoches and southern Rusk counties and found "very preliminary indications" that an EF-2 tornado hit the Garrison area. The crew from the NWS office in Shreveport, Louisiana, has been looking at damage in the Garrison area, northern Nacogdoches County, and southern Rusk County since early this morning.

Nacogdoches, TX

