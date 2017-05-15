NWS says 'very preliminary' survey reports show EF-2 tornado hit Garrison area
In the wake of the strong storms that blew through Deep East Texas Thursday night, a National Weather Service crew surveyed weather-related damage in north Nacogdoches and southern Rusk counties and found "very preliminary indications" that an EF-2 tornado hit the Garrison area. The crew from the NWS office in Shreveport, Louisiana, has been looking at damage in the Garrison area, northern Nacogdoches County, and southern Rusk County since early this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Nacogdoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New to nac
|Sun
|Kat
|1
|To Rich to Care
|May 4
|PissedoffDad84
|1
|Stephen Yates arrested again! (Oct '13)
|May 4
|Bebe Savannahs fr...
|18
|Committee to Improve the Mt. Enterprise School ... (Feb '10)
|Apr 27
|Interested
|4
|McKnight Cemetery Picnic (Jul '08)
|Apr 27
|Diann Jimerson
|4
|Hudson ISD teacher arrested for improper relati...
|Apr 24
|Principle
|1
|New Women moved in (Mar '15)
|Apr 16
|Interested
|27
Find what you want!
Search Nacogdoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC